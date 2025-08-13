Previous
That's a Mouthful! by berelaxed
That's a Mouthful!

I bought them some shelled unsalted peanuts as a treat. The chipmunks were quite skillful getting them into their cheek pouches. From pouch to pantry, then repeat.

It was sunny and cloudy today with a bit lower heat levels, but higher humidity. We might get some rain and thunder tomorrow.

Betsey

Joan Robillard ace
I buy shelled bird food for my feeders, which keeps the shells off my deck. I call it bird fast food.
