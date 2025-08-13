Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3820
That's a Mouthful!
I bought them some shelled unsalted peanuts as a treat. The chipmunks were quite skillful getting them into their cheek pouches. From pouch to pantry, then repeat.
For the Record,
It was sunny and cloudy today with a bit lower heat levels, but higher humidity. We might get some rain and thunder tomorrow.
All hands busy
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3820
photos
81
followers
39
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
easternchipmunk
Joan Robillard
ace
I buy shelled bird food for my feeders, which keeps the shells off my deck. I call it bird fast food.
August 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close