It's a Very Big World...
It's a Very Big World...

..if you are a fledgling Carolina Wren. So many fledglings were flying about today, still feeding with some help from parents, but learning to fend for themselves as well. I wish this young wren from Carolina the best of luck, and the young catbirds too. This is the first year our catbirds have shown off their babies on the patio. I love watching birds so much during these stressful times.

For the Record,
This day came in hot with high humidity. It rained for about 10 minutes to the delight of the birds, but that was it.

All hands busy and upset from all the daily news stories.
14th August 2025

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C
What a sweet capture
August 14th, 2025  
