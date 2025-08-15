Previous
Should we be worried? by berelaxed
Photo 3822

Should we be worried?

Two feline huntresses seem quite interested in something...we suspect an errant field mouse. I'll keep you posted. Raven on the left, Fianna on the right, good luck mousie, you best be careful.

For the Record,
This day came in cooler and less humidity, but it still feels too humid.

All hands happy it's Friday.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1047% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
When this happens at my house, it usually turns out to be a bug.
August 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact