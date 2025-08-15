Sign up
Photo 3822
Should we be worried?
Two feline huntresses seem quite interested in something...we suspect an errant field mouse. I'll keep you posted. Raven on the left, Fianna on the right, good luck mousie, you best be careful.
For the Record,
This day came in cooler and less humidity, but it still feels too humid.
All hands happy it's Friday.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Tags
2catsonduty
Joan Robillard
ace
When this happens at my house, it usually turns out to be a bug.
August 15th, 2025
