Fuller Gardens

We drove to southern New Hampshire today to visit with one of T's sisters. We all went to a lovely garden for the afternoon in perfect weather. Gorgeous roses, busy bees , lovely statues and fountains. A perfect day.



Fuller Gardens is a turn of the century public botanical garden nestled along the coast of New Hampshire. The grounds were designed in the 1920's by noted landscape designer Arthur Shurtcleff and the Olmsted Brothers and commissioned by Alvan T. Fuller as an ornament to his summer estate. The Fuller Gardens features 1700 rose bushes, formal English perennial borders, annual displays, Japanese Garden and Conservatory. The Garden are located on the ocean and entirely wrapped in sculpted hedges. Open from 10-5:30 mid April through mid October.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and absolutely lovely along the seacoast in Hampton, New Hampshire, USA.





All hands happy