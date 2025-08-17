Sign up
Previous
Photo 3824
Fianna & Raven
Celebrating Black Cat Appreciation Day with two of the best three year old black cats in the world.
For the Record,
This day came in with hot and dreadfully humid weather. We are hoping for cooler weather tomorrow!
All hands busy.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
fianna&raven
Helene
ace
Sooooooo cute
August 18th, 2025
*lynn
ace
Two black beauties! great shots, Betsey
August 18th, 2025
