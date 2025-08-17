Previous
Fianna & Raven by berelaxed
Photo 3824

Fianna & Raven

Celebrating Black Cat Appreciation Day with two of the best three year old black cats in the world.

For the Record,
This day came in with hot and dreadfully humid weather. We are hoping for cooler weather tomorrow!

All hands busy.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Helene ace
Sooooooo cute
August 18th, 2025  
*lynn ace
Two black beauties! great shots, Betsey
August 18th, 2025  
