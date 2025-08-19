Previous
“Ah, bartender, could I have a… by berelaxed
Photo 3826

“Ah, bartender, could I have a…

…Peanut Butter Martini, straight up, no ice, I hate ice. I need to wash down those peanuts you had in that dish on the bar, thanks.”

For the Record,
This day came in cool and sunny.

All hands busy
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1048% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact