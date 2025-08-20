Sign up
Photo 3827
Blue Jay Close Up
This lovely blue jay was in the hunt for dried mealworms, their favorites along with peanuts. They feed their fledglings mealworms and the fledglings are learning quickly how to feed themselves.
For the Record,
This day came in with drizzle, light showers and chilly temps.
All hands busy.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
easternbluejay
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
nice!
August 21st, 2025
