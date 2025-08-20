Previous
Blue Jay Close Up by berelaxed
Photo 3827

Blue Jay Close Up

This lovely blue jay was in the hunt for dried mealworms, their favorites along with peanuts. They feed their fledglings mealworms and the fledglings are learning quickly how to feed themselves.

For the Record,
This day came in with drizzle, light showers and chilly temps.

All hands busy.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
nice!
August 21st, 2025  
