Hanover Garden Club

We had a GC meeting today with a speaker showing beautiful photos, and discussing spring ephemerals. Lovely delicate flowering plants that heal our souls after a long New England winter. At each meeting we have refreshments, a light lunch usually taking turns providing it. I was one of three on the refreshment committee today, with a lot to bring. Dessert, a fruit salad and two assignments for our horticultural and artistic assignments that made the load even heavier. Horticulture was an arrangement of late summer wildflowers, I used golden rod, mountain mint, and Joe Pye weed in my small pitcher. The artistic assignment was an arrangement in a seashell. Mine, in the lower right photo, included hydrangea flowers, lavender foliage and ornamental grass. Fianna has eaten the grass from the arrangement and 'gacked' it up shortly after. Both cats are 'botanists', and I should not have left the shell where she could help herself.



For the Record,

This day came in cool and cloudy.



All hands happy that tomorrow is Friday.