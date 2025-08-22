Previous
Splash ! by berelaxed
Splash !

This blackbird had a very splashy bath and seemed to totally enjoy the experience.

For the Record,
This day came in warmer with sunny skies.

All hands happy it's Friday
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
