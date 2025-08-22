Sign up
Previous
Photo 3829
Splash !
This blackbird had a very splashy bath and seemed to totally enjoy the experience.
For the Record,
This day came in warmer with sunny skies.
All hands happy it's Friday
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
blackbirdbathing
