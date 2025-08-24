Sunday Night Hydrangea

Seven o'clock arrived this evening and I had no blip, but this lovely hydrangea caught my eye, it's blooms are changing from white, to greenish white and now the petals are rimmed in pink.



We have had a lovely weekend. It began with a visit from two old friends bearing home grown tomatoes, followed by a drive to Brant Rock and the wild Atlantic Ocean. It was low tide, but the waves from Hurricane Erin did not disappoint. Lots of surfers and folks like us watching the power of nature and enjoying the salt air. We finished our wave watch and stopped in Duxbury, another seaside town, for a delicious blackened, fresh caught halibut sandwich with gruyère cheese and grilled red onion. We headed home, changed into some warmer clothes and drove down our street to a lovely barn concert of traditional Irish music! A neighbor of a friend of ours on the street had invited three young musicians who perform old Irish jigs and reels to entertain neighbors and friends. Her barn has been renovated, and she has horses in stalls in another connected building. She's a psychologist who once ran a school for traditional Irish music, and now works with patients that benefit from equine therapy. The young men were outstanding and paid homage to all the tunes they played by giving us a background of how they learned or discovered the tunes. Most came from for old recordings, some on scratchy wax cylinders, 78 records, and listening to endless songs all over Ireland. It was a magical evening, the end of a really perfect day.





For the Record,

This day came in warm with clouds and sun, but a bit too much humidity.



All hands happy