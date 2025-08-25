Previous
Pollinators, Two

The native golden rod is covered with all sorts of pollinators today. Bumble bees, honey bees and the buzzer in this photo headed toward the bumble.

For the Record,
This day came in very humid, not my favorite!

All hands busy
Jenny ace
WOW, this is amazing!
August 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
The pollinators have been of every kind of bee because of the big tree in my niece's yard that has tons of flowers, with the spillover coming to my hummingbird feeder. This is a great shot
August 25th, 2025  
