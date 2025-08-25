Sign up
Previous
Photo 3832
Pollinators, Two
The native golden rod is covered with all sorts of pollinators today. Bumble bees, honey bees and the buzzer in this photo headed toward the bumble.
For the Record,
This day came in very humid, not my favorite!
All hands busy
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
2
3
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Flashback
View
Jenny
ace
WOW, this is amazing!
August 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
The pollinators have been of every kind of bee because of the big tree in my niece's yard that has tons of flowers, with the spillover coming to my hummingbird feeder. This is a great shot
August 25th, 2025
