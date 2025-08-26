A Bee's Favorite

"Pycnanthemum muticum

Mountain Mint

Insects are attracted by the gentle minty aroma this plant emanates, including cool looking native wasps (they won’t bother you, they want the plant!) and a ton of other pollinators like butterflies and bees.



Pycnanthemum muticum lends a knockout texture and color to a garden with its silvery bracts (leaf-like petals) and blueish leaves, not to mention that lovely scent that will lead you straight to it.



Plan a spot for this lovely in full sun and average soils. As it is in the mint family it has the tendency to spread in optimal conditions, but is easily kept in check by root pruning in the spring."

~BlueStemNatives



This plant and the native golden rod in our garden are the plants the pollinators make a 'beeline' to.





For the Record,

This day came in quite warm and sunny, but with lower humidity.



All hands busy.