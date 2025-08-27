Previous
Another School Shooting... by berelaxed
Photo 3834

Another School Shooting...

...my heart is broken, yet again.

For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds.

All hands horrified that we do nothing about gun control...still.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Too sad
August 28th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Agreed. 🙁
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact