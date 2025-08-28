Faffed Finery

Mr. B. I. Bumblebee



a bumble bee

in all his

faffed finery

swings

in the gentle

breeze on

a yellow

goldenrod

trapesse.



he’s a buzzy,

fuzzy fellow

busy fetching

golden rod

glitz to

ferry to

a pollinators

posh party

looking for

a rather late

season mate



could you,

would you,

address him

please as,

“mr.

bombus

impatiens"

as he's

he's feeling

quite flirtatious



For the Record,

This day came in cooler with increasing clouds



