Photo 3835
Faffed Finery
Mr. B. I. Bumblebee
a bumble bee
in all his
faffed finery
swings
in the gentle
breeze on
a yellow
goldenrod
trapesse.
he’s a buzzy,
fuzzy fellow
busy fetching
golden rod
glitz to
ferry to
a pollinators
posh party
looking for
a rather late
season mate
could you,
would you,
address him
please as,
“mr.
bombus
impatiens"
as he's
he's feeling
quite flirtatious
For the Record,
This day came in cooler with increasing clouds
All hands sad
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
