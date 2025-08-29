Previous
Rainy Day Ruckus by berelaxed
Photo 3836

Rainy Day Ruckus

Another Ruby Throated Hummingbird was challenging Sharpie for the twig perch by the feeder. Sharpie did not give in, he gave chase.

For the Record,
This day came in cooler with high humidity and periods of torrential rain.

All hands happy for a three day long, Labor Day Weekend.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
WOWZA!!! Fantastic!!
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact