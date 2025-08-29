Sign up
Previous
Photo 3836
Rainy Day Ruckus
Another Ruby Throated Hummingbird was challenging Sharpie for the twig perch by the feeder. Sharpie did not give in, he gave chase.
For the Record,
This day came in cooler with high humidity and periods of torrential rain.
All hands happy for a three day long, Labor Day Weekend.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
rubythroatedhummingbirds
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
WOWZA!!! Fantastic!!
August 30th, 2025
