Saturday in Southern Maine

What My iPhone Could See...



a light house,

a pollen packing bee,

and the shadow

of me!

my focus was

the bee, but

the camera

revealed there

was much

more to

see.



We spent the day with T's sister and niece, in southern Maine. T's sister treated us all to an elegant lunch at Cliff House. The weather was perfect, and the food absolutely delicious. The view from the terrace dining area of the open ocean with surf on the rocks below us as we ate was just magnificent. We took a scenic drive after soaking up the ocean beauty at the resort and enjoyed seeing Nubble Light in the afternoon sun.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm with gorgeous blue sky and low humidity.



All hands happy.