Previous
Photo 3838
For all those facing the new school year..
This young blackbird has found his wings and those of you starting new classes or a new teaching job, I hope you find yours too...
“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
~A.A. Milne
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and a bit warmer. Tomorrow is the unofficial last day of summer.
All hands busy.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
1
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3838
photos
81
followers
39
following
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
Tags
blackbird
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
appears to be surveying the situation
September 1st, 2025
