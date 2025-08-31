For all those facing the new school year..

This young blackbird has found his wings and those of you starting new classes or a new teaching job, I hope you find yours too...



“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

~A.A. Milne





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and a bit warmer. Tomorrow is the unofficial last day of summer.





All hands busy.