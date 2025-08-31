Previous
For all those facing the new school year.. by berelaxed
For all those facing the new school year..

This young blackbird has found his wings and those of you starting new classes or a new teaching job, I hope you find yours too...

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
~A.A. Milne


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and a bit warmer. Tomorrow is the unofficial last day of summer.


September 1st, 2025  
