Previous
Photo 3841
Bumble on Purple
The Russian Sage was busy this afternoon with busy bumblebees. The flowers are dwindling, the wasps are now flocking to the hummingbird feeders as the seasons begin to turn once more.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm
All hands busy
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
bumblebee
