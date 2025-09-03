Previous
Bumble on Purple by berelaxed
Photo 3841

Bumble on Purple

The Russian Sage was busy this afternoon with busy bumblebees. The flowers are dwindling, the wasps are now flocking to the hummingbird feeders as the seasons begin to turn once more.

This day came in sunny and warm

3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

