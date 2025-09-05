Previous
Rainbow Raven by berelaxed
Rainbow Raven

"Black cat fur can change color in the sun, turning a lighter, reddish-brown or "rusty" shade. This phenomenon is called rusting and occurs because sun exposure breaks down eumelanin, the black pigment in the fur. This process is completely natural and similar to how human hair lightens in the sun."
I knew about the rusty color, but when I saw the photograph, the rusty hues were quite pronounced with a weak rainbow thrown in for good measure. That rainbow was captured I suppose with some sort of lens refraction in the afternoon sun. She was having a cozy afternoon nap.


For the Record,
This day came in warmer with increased humidity.


Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
