Not really ready for a close up!

I woke Fianna up from a nap for this blip image, she was wary of me, I'm the family medicine woman. I did have to pop that enormous gabapentin capsule in her mouth last Tuesday for the vet trip. Fianna was trapped with 17 other in a feral colony when she was a kitten, but not a tiny one. She is still a bit shy. She's one of the most affectionate cats we have ever known, but on her terms. She prefers us to be seated, and T is her dearest cat mother. She does have a long memory, toenail clipping, travel meds...are my jobs, so my proximity can sometimes not be trusted. She's brilliant, extremely manipulative and carries her tail over her back like a tea kettle handle. We love her to the moon and back, Lady Fianna Clare.



For the Record,

This day came in cooler and sunny. I went to lunch with retired teacher friends, we're in our 70s, closer to 80 than 70, but still in good shape. we can't believe we started teaching over 50 years ago. Needless to say we are horrified by the terrible turn of events happening here every second!