The Antler Chiseler

The first photo in the upper left was taken in 2017, so I know I found the deer antler in our woods quite a while ago. For some months we have heard chewing noises by the door. We don't have a window that gives us a view. Opening the door scares off the chiseler, but we finally saw that it was a squirrel. She's been chewing, grinding and working on trimming her rodent teeth for the whole summer. She has a white dot of fur on her back, so I recognize her as Mama Squirrel. She has really done a number on the antler and today I went around the house quietly and finally got two shots. Finally, a photo of the artful carver. Raven is driven crazy with the noise and tries to see the cause, but it's impossible to see her in action from an indoor cat's view.



Squirrels gnaw on deer antlers and other hard objects to wear down their continuously growing incisors and to supplement their diet with calcium and minerals found in the antlers. This gnawing behavior serves an important ecological role by helping break down and recycle shed antlers and bones, which would otherwise accumulate in the environment.





Why Squirrels Gnaw on Antlers



Ever-growing Incisors:



Squirrels are rodents with incisor teeth that grow throughout their lives. They must constantly gnaw on hard materials to keep their teeth filed down to a functional length.



Nutritional Needs:



Antlers are a valuable source of calcium, which is essential for strong bones and teeth. Squirrels also gain other minerals from the antlers.



Tooth Wear:



The hard, durable nature of antlers is perfect for wearing down and sharpening the squirrel's specialized incisors.



The Ecological Role of Antlers



Natural Debris Recycling:



By breaking down shed antlers and bones, squirrels help to recycle these natural materials, preventing their overabundance in the environment.



Nutrient Cycling:



This activity also contributes to the cycling of nutrients back into the soil, promoting a more balanced ecosystem.



For the Record,

This day came in with clouds, a weak sun and very cool temperatures.



All hands worried about the continuing political violence in this fractured country.