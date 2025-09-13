Previous
Seafood Delights by berelaxed
We went to visit one of T's sister's in New Hampshire today. We crossed back into Massachusetts for lunch and had fried lobster and fried clams at Woodman's of Essex.. "Chubby" and Bessie Woodman invented the Fried Clam back in 1916. The restaurant is celebrating 110 years in business and is an absolutely iconic seafood destination. It was a scrumptious lunch and a gorgeous day to be near the endless marshes and Atlantic Ocean.

For the Record,
This day came in picture perfect with blue skies and puffy clouds.

All hands had a Royal Day!..as DollyDoug would say.
