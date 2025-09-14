Traveling Hummingbird Sighting?

This was a very quick shot out the window as this little guy was tanking up this morning. He's getting his new gorget feathers, they would have been a lovely red for the rather poor capture to begin with, but the light was not striking them to show them off. I don't recognize this chap, he must be stopping off and refueling on his trip south. Perhaps he flew in from New Hampshire or Maine as he's making his great migration to warmer climes for the winter. It's so interesting to see the randomness of the color change to his big boy neck feathers.





For the Record,

This day came in warmer with humidity, I think we are in for a warmer week.



All hands sorry the weekend is over.