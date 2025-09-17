Previous
An Afternoon Treat by berelaxed
The chippies have not had shelled peanuts for a while and as you can see, it was a delightful treat.

For the Record,
This day came in with some morning sun, but overcast by afternoon.

All hands busy.
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
So stinking cute!!!!! Love!!
September 17th, 2025  
