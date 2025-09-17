Sign up
Previous
Photo 3855
An Afternoon Treat
The chippies have not had shelled peanuts for a while and as you can see, it was a delightful treat.
For the Record,
This day came in with some morning sun, but overcast by afternoon.
All hands busy.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
So stinking cute!!!!! Love!!
September 17th, 2025
