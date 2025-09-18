Faffed Selfie

I gave a presentation at our Garden Club meeting today. We're getting ready to do a "Books in Bloom" activity, but some newer members have never participated in previous exhibits. It's actually eleven years since our last display at our town library. As the club photographer I have many photographs from our previous displays to share. I put together a presentation with our prior arrangements and some tips on how to go about the activity. Hopefully, our past examples got their creative juices going and gave them confidence to create and arrangement with a book of choice.



For the Record,

This day came in with rain, clouds and a bit of sun, but high humidity.



All hands happy tomorrow is Friday.