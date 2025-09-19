Doggie Doorstop Shock!

This doorstop was at my Nana and Grampa's house, I loved it as a child and it was one of the things I inherited. I love his eyes and shocked expression as Chippie gets an afternoon treat.



My new Apple Ultra3 watch arrived and it's all set up and on my wrist.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and quite humid.



All hands happy the weekend has arrived.