Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3857
Doggie Doorstop Shock!
This doorstop was at my Nana and Grampa's house, I loved it as a child and it was one of the things I inherited. I love his eyes and shocked expression as Chippie gets an afternoon treat.
My new Apple Ultra3 watch arrived and it's all set up and on my wrist.
For the Record,
This day came in warm and quite humid.
All hands happy the weekend has arrived.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3857
photos
81
followers
38
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close