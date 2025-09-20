Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3858
Caturday
We have had a relaxing day, a few errands, buying some mums and sitting out in the nice weather. It’s quite chilly tonight. I love the cozy drawing in evenings.
Raven was posing and asked to be the blip today, perhaps Fianna will pose tomorrow.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm till later this afternoon when there was bit of a nip in the air.
All hands happy on Caturday.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3858
photos
81
followers
38
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
20th September 2025 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raven
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, gorgeous Raven!
September 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close