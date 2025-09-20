Previous
Caturday by berelaxed
We have had a relaxing day, a few errands, buying some mums and sitting out in the nice weather. It’s quite chilly tonight. I love the cozy drawing in evenings.

Raven was posing and asked to be the blip today, perhaps Fianna will pose tomorrow.

This day came in sunny and warm till later this afternoon when there was bit of a nip in the air.


All hands happy on Caturday.
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, gorgeous Raven!
