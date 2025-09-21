Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3859
The Shadow of Your Smile
Lady Fianna, happy in her little patch of Sunday sun. If she could, she would be smiling. There is rain in the forecast this week, she will not be a happy cat.
A few errands and relaxing, a lovely day on the cusp of cooler weather. Best to stay away from the news if we want to keep smiling...
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3859
photos
81
followers
38
following
1057% complete
View this month »
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fianna&shadow
Shirley
ace
Lovely light and capture
September 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close