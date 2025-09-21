Previous
The Shadow of Your Smile by berelaxed
The Shadow of Your Smile

Lady Fianna, happy in her little patch of Sunday sun. If she could, she would be smiling. There is rain in the forecast this week, she will not be a happy cat.

A few errands and relaxing, a lovely day on the cusp of cooler weather. Best to stay away from the news if we want to keep smiling...

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler.
Betsey

@berelaxed
Shirley ace
Lovely light and capture
September 21st, 2025  
