Our Brown Eyed Ginger

Happy Fall, it was a lovely day, more like summer, but it is beginning to feel like autumn each evening. I got a text from my sister in law this morning that she and my brother had Hunter with them. They were working on some new paths through our woods. Paths for walking loops and winter snowshoeing. They were raking and blowing the leaves with Hunter scurrying around picking up sticks on the paths. I pitched in and we had fun. Hunter was working off energy after kindergarten which is all work and no play these days in Massachusetts. He's almost 6 and ready for it, but just because they can doesn't mean that they should. I'm an old Piaget trained early childhood educator, so the new sit in your all day seat in kindergarten isn't my cup of tea. He seems very happy and says they can play when they go out for recess.



We went back to the house and I managed to snap this smiling photo of him on my brother's deck. His smile was just what I needed today.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny.



All hands worried for our country.