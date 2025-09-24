Annual Eye Exam

Not much to report today, thankfully it was cloudy when I drove home with wildly dilated eyes. Excellent report, still 20/20 distance, but I still need readers for close up. I have a Nevus, an eye freckle in my right eye to match the other zillion freckles I have. It has been checked for the last 8 years and has not changed at all. These freckles can become precancerous, but my eye specialist has only seen one change in a patient in over 20 years examining eyes, so she has told me not to worry. I am a worrier, but that is not on my list. My only complaint is my annoying floaters, but I'm used to them. My pupils are back to normal size finally after the dilation. My mother had dry Macular Degeneration, luckily I have not inherited that.



For the Record,

This day came in with showers and dark skies. The cats miss the sunshine.



All hands looking forward to the new season of Slow Horses tonight.