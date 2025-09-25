Sign up
Photo 3863
Photo 3863
Window on Raindrops
Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby.
~Langston Hughes
Raven didn't feel the drops on her head(I did going in and coming out of the grocery store), but the lullaby worked for her.
For the Record,
This day came in with rain that we really needed.
All hands busy.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
