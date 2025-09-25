Previous
Window on Raindrops by berelaxed
Window on Raindrops

Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby.


~Langston Hughes

Raven didn't feel the drops on her head(I did going in and coming out of the grocery store), but the lullaby worked for her.

For the Record,
This day came in with rain that we really needed.

All hands busy.
