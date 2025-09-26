Previous
Late Afternoon Lift Off by berelaxed
Photo 3864

Late Afternoon Lift Off

If birds can glide for long periods of time, then… why can’t I?”
– Orville Wright.


Short periods of time for her, but she's gliding away with her peanut!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm with a tad too much humidity.


All hands happy it's Friday!
Betsey

@berelaxed
