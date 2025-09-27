Previous
Mr. Bumble Loves Fall Asters by berelaxed
Photo 3865

Mr. Bumble Loves Fall Asters

Male bumblebees do not collect pollen; they lack the specialized "pollen baskets" on their hind legs that female bumblebees use to transport pollen. While male bumblebees visit flowers, they do so primarily to feed on nectar for their own energy and to search for mates. However, because they have more body hair and do not groom pollen from their bodies, they can also transfer pollen between flowers, acting as accidental pollinators.
For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny. My brother and sister-in-law are in Machiasport, Maine, buttoning up our old shared family homestead for the winter.

All hands enjoying the weekend.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Shirley ace
Fantastic macro
September 28th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 28th, 2025  
