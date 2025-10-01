Previous
BEWARE... by berelaxed
Photo 3869

BEWARE...

...the month that BLACK CATS RULE !

For the Record,
This day finally came in with the feeling of fall.

All hands loving October.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact