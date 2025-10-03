Previous
Take Time To Smell the Flowers by berelaxed
Photo 3871

Take Time To Smell the Flowers

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
– L.M. Montgomery


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer than yesterday.


All hands happy it's Friday.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

