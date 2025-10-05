Previous
A Very Special Familiar, Our Raven. by berelaxed
Photo 3873

A Very Special Familiar, Our Raven.

“A familiar is such a creature, an animal or bird that sees inside to the very soul of its human companion, and knows what others might not.
What fears there might be, and what joys, for it shares the emotions of its human partner.”
― Alice Hoffman


Raven really wore the hat, Raspberry would be proud!

For the Record,
This day came in too warm for the outside work we had to do, but we got it done. The garden ornaments, pots and some solar lights are all tucked away in the barn until next spring. I feel about 90 after all the bending...

All hands tired, but happy( until we listen to the news...)
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joanne Diochon ace
Raven really looks as if she could stare right into your heart with those piercing eyes.
Every now and then I just have to take a no news day, for my mental health.
October 6th, 2025  
