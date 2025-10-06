Previous
"Something wicked this way comes..." by berelaxed
"Something wicked this way comes..."

Raven is prepared to fend off ghosts and otherworldly apparitions!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and hot. One more day of heat, then some well needed rain followed by cooler temps.

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard
October 6th, 2025  
