Spooky Eyes by berelaxed
Photo 3876

Spooky Eyes

“All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.”
~Edgar Allan Poe

For the Record,
This day came in with raindrops quickly became torrential for a bit. The temps are dropping, and we had bad news today about our trusty old $team boiler, it needs to be replaced. It could take a couple of weeks to get it ordered and installed. We will be fine, we have a gas fireplace and another heating system in the addition. The boiler is 26 years old, replaced last when we changed from oil to gas heat after the oil spill ordeal of 1998-99. We trust this company and it has to be done.


8th October 2025

Betsey

