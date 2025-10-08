Spooky Eyes

“All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.”

~Edgar Allan Poe



For the Record,

This day came in with raindrops quickly became torrential for a bit. The temps are dropping, and we had bad news today about our trusty old $team boiler, it needs to be replaced. It could take a couple of weeks to get it ordered and installed. We will be fine, we have a gas fireplace and another heating system in the addition. The boiler is 26 years old, replaced last when we changed from oil to gas heat after the oil spill ordeal of 1998-99. We trust this company and it has to be done.





All hands busy