Winged Skull by berelaxed
Photo 3877

Winged Skull

“There’s something special about visiting a graveyard. Both life and death meet together in time.”
― Eric Overby


A winged skull on a gravestone is a classic symbol, known as a "death's head," that represents the soul's flight to heaven and the transient nature of life, serving as both a reminder of mortality and a hopeful indication of spiritual transition. This symbol was particularly popular in Puritan New England in the 17th and 18th centuries.


This is a gravestone of one of my ancestors, Ruth Josselyn, Consort of Capt.Joseph Josselyn, who left this world in January 1742.


This day came in cool with a frost warning overnight. I've gotten in some flowering plants that we hope to save for a bit longer.
9th October 2025

