Not a Headless Horseman...

...it's Dot the Squirrel enjoying some shelled peanuts.



The Headless Horseman is a mythical figure from folklore, most famously known through Washington Irving's 1820 American short story, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow". While this is the most popular version, headless horseman figures appear in various forms in European folklore, particularly from Celtic and Germanic traditions.



For the Record,

This day came in cold with a light frost. We had some trees and bushes taken down. We're trying to get rid of the small junk Norway Maple trees that take over and smother out the more beneficial trees.





All hands so happy it's Friday