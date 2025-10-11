Sign up
Photo 3879
An Afternoon Show & Tapas
We had a lovely afternoon and evening in Boston. The Churchill one man show was excellent, the tapas, delicious.
For the Record, This day came in sunny and warmer.
All hands happy.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
*lynn
ace
Nice shots, looks like a good time.
October 12th, 2025
