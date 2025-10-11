Previous
An Afternoon Show & Tapas by berelaxed
An Afternoon Show & Tapas

We had a lovely afternoon and evening in Boston. The Churchill one man show was excellent, the tapas, delicious.

For the Record, This day came in sunny and warmer.

All hands happy.
11th October 2025

Betsey

berelaxed
*lynn ace
Nice shots, looks like a good time.
October 12th, 2025  
