The Last Blooms of Summer

“Summer ends, and Autumn comes, and he who would have it otherwise would have high tide always and a full moon every night.”



— Hal Borland



My grandmother had so many of Hal Borland's books and now they are mine. They remind me of her and her love of nature.





We were busy today stowing away the last bits and bobs of summer before the wild and wooly nor'easter comes a' howling tonight and tomorrow. It's cooling down and has been drizzling all day. We're battened down and ready. I just hope we don't lose power with the wild wind.





For the Record,

This day came in with drizzle from the edge of the nor'easter heading here.





All hands glad it's a three day weekend.