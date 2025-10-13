Great Gramp’s Maine Apples

I’m more of a cook than a baker, but I made an apple pie for T from my great gramp’s apples. He had many special varieties, Wolf River apples so big they barely fit in my hand and other favorites. This year, there was only one Wolf River on the spindle like old tree and it was so much smaller than the huge eight I picked several years ago. It’s on top of the small, now ‘feral’ dark red ‘feral’ apples in the top row, middle photo. The little ones took quite a while to carefully peel, but the effort was worth it, the pie is delicious.



For the Record,

This day came in with lashing wind and rain, but nothing very dangerous here so far. It will be stormy tomorrow too. The first photo in the top row is an oil painting I did of the huge Wolf River apples. They were made into delicious



Happy Indigenous Peoples Day



All hands resting