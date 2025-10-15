The Imp of the Window

“A ghost, though invisible, still is like a place your sight can knock on, echoing; but here within this thick black pelt, your strongest gaze will be absorbed and utterly disappear.”

~ Rainer Maria Rilke, poet





I'm busy scouting out flowers for my two Books in Bloom arrangements for Friday. We will position them at our local Joh Curtis Free Library among the shelves for folks to enjoy for a few days. I'm doing two arrangements, we have such a small and aging club, some members cannot contribute.





For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds, everything is damp and covered with wet, fallen leaves outside.





All hands very busy.