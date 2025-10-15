Previous
The Imp of the Window by berelaxed
The Imp of the Window

“A ghost, though invisible, still is like a place your sight can knock on, echoing; but here within this thick black pelt, your strongest gaze will be absorbed and utterly disappear.”
~ Rainer Maria Rilke, poet


I'm busy scouting out flowers for my two Books in Bloom arrangements for Friday. We will position them at our local Joh Curtis Free Library among the shelves for folks to enjoy for a few days. I'm doing two arrangements, we have such a small and aging club, some members cannot contribute.


For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds, everything is damp and covered with wet, fallen leaves outside.


All hands very busy.
Betsey

Joanne Diochon ace
Gorgeous with that glowing background behind him. At first glance I thought it was a stained glass window.
October 15th, 2025  
