Photo 3884
A Small Seasonal Arrangement
This is the small table arrangement that I made for our Hanover Garden Club luncheon today...minus my witch hat!
I just finished my Books in Bloom arrangements, photos tomorrow. I hope the flowers last through the night, they are tucked in the barn away from our 4 legged floral experts here.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and chilly.
All hands tired.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
seasonalarrangement
