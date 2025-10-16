Previous
A Small Seasonal Arrangement by berelaxed
Photo 3884

A Small Seasonal Arrangement

This is the small table arrangement that I made for our Hanover Garden Club luncheon today...minus my witch hat!

I just finished my Books in Bloom arrangements, photos tomorrow. I hope the flowers last through the night, they are tucked in the barn away from our 4 legged floral experts here.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and chilly.

All hands tired.
