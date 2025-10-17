Books in Bloom 2025

We placed our floral arrangements in the local, historic John Curtis Free Library this afternoon. Fifteen books were interpreted with flowers. They were all absolutely enchanting. I did two, mine are shown in my collage. Chasing Beauty, by Natalie Dykstra, a new book about Isabella Stewart Gardner who created the Gardner Museum in Boston, site of the tragic Art heist in 1990. Thirteen works of art, valued at hundreds of millions of dollars are still missing. I graduated from Wheelock College( now part of Boston University) around the corner and spent a good amount of time there. My mother was also a graduate of Wheelock, loved the Gardner as well and took us there often as children.



My other, Tuck Everlasting, by Natalie Babbitt, was originally published 50 years ago as a young adult book, but it speaks to all ages. I believe there is a movie as well, but I'll stick to my own images, the ones in my head.



For the Record,

This day came in cool and sunny.



All hands happy it's Friday.