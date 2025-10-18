Sign up
Previous
Photo 3886
No Kings Day
We and about 250 Hanoverians protested in front of the town hall this morning. Lots of great and clever signs, songs and beeping cars going by.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cool, a great day to be outside with like minded folks.
All hands busy.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
