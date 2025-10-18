Previous
No Kings Day by berelaxed
No Kings Day

We and about 250 Hanoverians protested in front of the town hall this morning. Lots of great and clever signs, songs and beeping cars going by.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cool, a great day to be outside with like minded folks.

All hands busy.
