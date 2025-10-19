Sign up
Previous
Photo 3887
An Early Evening Treat
Chippie in the peanut pumpkin patch, enjoying some treats.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer.
All hands proud of the 7 million plus who protested yesterday. Shame on the man in the Oval who posted such grotesque content on his official White House account.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3887
photos
80
followers
38
following
1064% complete
View this month »
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
Tags
peanuts
,
easternchipmunk
