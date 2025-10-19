Previous
An Early Evening Treat by berelaxed
Photo 3887

An Early Evening Treat

Chippie in the peanut pumpkin patch, enjoying some treats.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer.

All hands proud of the 7 million plus who protested yesterday. Shame on the man in the Oval who posted such grotesque content on his official White House account.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1064% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact