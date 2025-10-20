Previous
Seasonal Abstract
Photo 3888

Seasonal Abstract

Autumn Gutter Woes

multi colored
autumn
leaves drift
from the trees
swirling, twirling,
landing anywhere
they please,
on driveways,
lawns and our
rooftop too,
but, often leaves
like wayward
balls in bowling
alleys aim for
empty gutters,
piling up
one by one
making red
and yellow plugs.
autumn
rain fills our clogged
roof gutters to
the brim, creating
mini waterfalls of
overflowing drops.
oh, it’s no time
to stall, we'd best
give our trusted
Gutter Monkeys
a call !

I love the name of our gutter cleaners, South Shore Gutter Monkeys.

For the Record,
This day came in with rain heavy at times. We had some good luck today, our steam boiler repair guy performed some magic, and the steam boiler is working, aging but living another winter it seems. $ saved and more time to stockpile for a new one.

All hands happy.
