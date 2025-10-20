Seasonal Abstract

Autumn Gutter Woes



multi colored

autumn

leaves drift

from the trees

swirling, twirling,

landing anywhere

they please,

on driveways,

lawns and our

rooftop too,

but, often leaves

like wayward

balls in bowling

alleys aim for

empty gutters,

piling up

one by one

making red

and yellow plugs.

autumn

rain fills our clogged

roof gutters to

the brim, creating

mini waterfalls of

overflowing drops.

oh, it’s no time

to stall, we'd best

give our trusted

Gutter Monkeys

a call !



I love the name of our gutter cleaners, South Shore Gutter Monkeys.



For the Record,

This day came in with rain heavy at times. We had some good luck today, our steam boiler repair guy performed some magic, and the steam boiler is working, aging but living another winter it seems. $ saved and more time to stockpile for a new one.



All hands happy.