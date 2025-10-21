Previous
Napping in the Lair of the Witch by berelaxed
"When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, 'tis near Halloween."
~Unknown

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, rain tomorrow.

All hands busy
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

